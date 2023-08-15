BTS star Jungkook lives king size; these inside home pictures are proof

Jungkook's home is minimalistic yet quite fancy. Take a look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 15, 2023

Hello Jungkook

Jungkook is one of the seven members of K-pop band BTS.

Inside Jungkook's home

He lives in Seoul like all the other members.

Where's he's home?

His home reportedly is in Seoul Forest Triage.

Living room

Jungkook's living room boasts of a huge sofa, a big lamp and more.

Fancy lights

More than furniture, Jungkook's home is known for the fancy lights.

The Kitchen

His kitchen is done in white. It also has a wooden dinning table.

The bedroom

Jungkook is in love with white. His bedroom has a big bed, white curtains, and white walls.

A collector

He seems to be a collector of pretty but minimalistic sculptures.

All about lights

Every corner of his home is pretty colourful.

The bathroom

Here's how Jungkook's bathroom looks like.

