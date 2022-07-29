Desi BTS ARMY, don't get too emotional after you watch the Bangtan Boys in Sherwanis. We know you are ever ready with your proposals but just look at Bangtannies in Desi looks!Source: Bollywood
Uff, Namjoon stans, where are you at? Y'all shouldn't miss out on RM's sherwani look. He's smart, intelligent, tall and buffy! And RM has dimples.Source: Bollywood
We just have one thing to say, once a Worldwide Handsome, always a Worldwide Handsome. Sherwani looks so good on Jin, doesn't it?Source: Bollywood
Suga oozes swag even in a Sherwani. We believe he would be the coolest groom who'd rap in a sherwani, what do you think?Source: Bollywood
Hobi is always gracious and charming. And like always, he looks perfect in a sherwani. J-Hope would make one of the most handsome grooms.Source: Bollywood
Chimchim has got the killer looks and posture. He'd be the best dress groom, we think. Jimin's sharp features just boost his whole look as an Indian groom.Source: Bollywood
Taehyung is one of the most handsome man, undoubtedly. He is the visual king, truly. Taehyung in sherwani will make desi ARMYs go breathless for sure.Source: Bollywood
Jungkook is always the sharply dressed one. Everything he dons looks oh-so-good on him. The youngest gonna be a heart-stealer, ahem, a lady killer, for sure.Source: Bollywood
Here's the maknae line looking as though attending one of the hyungline's weddings. Teehee, they steal the show and be a riot at an Indian wedding, for sure.Source: Bollywood
And last but not least, we have Papa BTS aka Bang PD in a desi look. PD nim looks so macho and handsome, no?Source: Bollywood
