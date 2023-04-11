BTS: SUGA reveals 10 secrets ahead of D-DAY release
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 11, 2023
SUGA said Agust D was born out of anger seeing the unprovoked hatred for BTS in 2016. He said it was hell.
BTS rapper Min Yoongi told IU that his anger has subsided as he has grown older. He is more forgiving now.
BTS member SUGA said he has asked Jimin to perform on Tony Montana with him at his concert.
Min Yoongi said he does not consider himself a good-looking or handsome man. Well, ARMYs will disagree seeing this pic.
BTS rapper SUGA said that he was scouted for pro basketball when he was younger. He played as a hobby.
Min Yoongi aka SUGA is a huge fan of former basketball champ Allen Inverson. He might play in a NBA celeb match.
BTS rapper SUGA has invited Korean singer IU to join him for Pt. 2 when he sings it in his world tour.
SUGA aka Min Yoongi said he just cannot write love songs. He finds romance cringey despite being a singer.
BTS hyung Min Yoongi aka SUGA said that Halsey is not very good in replying back to text messages. He said she forgets.
BTS music producer Min Yoongi said friends like Anderson Paak, Halsey helped him when he faced a creative block.
