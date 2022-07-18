BTS members and their spirit animals

BTS members - Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM and Jin are a part of the most popular boyband Bangtan Sonyeodan. Each members have a unique personality and a matching spirit animal.

BTS and their goofy charm

BTS ARMY often shares the emoticons of the spirit animals of BTS members when sharing the translation of their dialogues online. Let's check out BTS members' spirit animals.

Jungkook's spirit animal

Kookie's spirit animal is a rabbit aka bunny. From his eating habits to his bunny smile, BTS' golden maknae aka Jungkook resembles a bunny a lot.

Taehyung's spirit animal

Popularly known as V, Kim Taehyung had a personality of a young Tiger when he was young. Since then he has been dubbed so. He is also known as Taebear for his bear-like cuddly personality.

J-Hope's spirit animal

Hobi's spirit animal is said to be a squirrel. Earlier, it was rumoured to be a horse. BTS ARMYs have adopted squirrels in Hobi's name!

Suga's spirit animal

Suga aka Min Yoongi is like a cat. He doesn't interact with humans much but when he does, it is worth melting for. Moreover, he has a cat-like attitude towards everything. But he's a darling.

Jimin's spirit animal

Due to his short height, Jimin is often considered the little pupper or a little chick. Even the members sometimes tease him with his spirit animal. Jimin is loved by all for the same, as he's very adorable.

Jin's spirit animal

Jin's spirit animal is his favourite animal alpaca. Even ARMYs say that he reminds them of alpacas. Jin is one of the most handsome-looking idols and alpacas are truly unique beautiful creatures.

RM's spirit animal

Last but not least is BTS' leader RM. Namjoon's spirit animal is Koala. ARMYs have been digging and sharing similarities between Koala and Namjoon and gushing over their cuteness, together.

