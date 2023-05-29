BTS: Top 12 endearing things Suga has revealed about his family

BTS rapper SUGA has revealed tidbits about his family life on Suchwita and D Day promotions. His life has been a tough ride full of struggles and trials. Here are some of his endearing and poignant revelations

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

BTS member SUGA wows Jakarta

BTS SUGA treated ARMYs in Jakarta, Indonesia to three days of stellar live music as he performed on songs from D Day. Despite a cough he rocked the stage

BTS SUGA sets a record

BTS SUGA has made Rs 248 crores just from the US leg of his D DAY Album Tour. He is in the top highest selling acts.

BTS SUGA opened up on his family

During the course of D Day promotions and Suchwita we have learnt some tidbits about his family. Fans found it very endearing.

BTS rapper SUGA dad and marriage

BTS rapper SUGA told Lee Sung Min that his father asks him when he will marry. Well, isn't that like any Asian parent.

BTS rapper Min Yoongi missed his mom

In the Road to D Day documentary, we can hear him say that he just needs his mother at one point. Stuck, he says he wants to drive home to see her.

BTS' Suga left mom emotional

Seeing her son struggle during the making of D Day left his mother emotional. He said that she cried unable to see his trials as a music composer and artiste.

BTS Suga is like father, like son

BTS rapper Suga said that he has arguments with his father as both are headstrong and opinionated. But they patch up at dinner.

BTS Suga is not the pampered one

In a funny revelation, he said that their pet Holly has more importance in the family than him. He is the youngest member but Holly rules over hearts.

BTS Suga family from Daegu

BTS rapper SUGA aka AgustD said that he is proud of his hometown Daegu. He went on a trip with his parents who love their hometown as well.

BTS Suga's dad wanted a stable job

BTS member SUGA does not come from a very financially solvent home. His father wanted him to get a government job. His brother was his support.

BTS Suga aka Min Yoongi's struggles

BTS ARMY was left in tears knowing how he struggled in life. His mother had a heart ailment right after his birth.

BTS Suga father's illness

BTS member Suga's father was diagnosed with tumour in his liver. The rapper has proved that he is a man of steel.

