BTS: Top 12 endearing things Suga has revealed about his family

BTS rapper SUGA has revealed tidbits about his family life on Suchwita and D Day promotions. His life has been a tough ride full of struggles and trials. Here are some of his endearing and poignant revelationsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
BTS SUGA treated ARMYs in Jakarta, Indonesia to three days of stellar live music as he performed on songs from D Day. Despite a cough he rocked the stageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS SUGA has made Rs 248 crores just from the US leg of his D DAY Album Tour. He is in the top highest selling acts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the course of D Day promotions and Suchwita we have learnt some tidbits about his family. Fans found it very endearing.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS rapper SUGA told Lee Sung Min that his father asks him when he will marry. Well, isn't that like any Asian parent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the Road to D Day documentary, we can hear him say that he just needs his mother at one point. Stuck, he says he wants to drive home to see her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seeing her son struggle during the making of D Day left his mother emotional. He said that she cried unable to see his trials as a music composer and artiste.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS rapper Suga said that he has arguments with his father as both are headstrong and opinionated. But they patch up at dinner.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In a funny revelation, he said that their pet Holly has more importance in the family than him. He is the youngest member but Holly rules over hearts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS rapper SUGA aka AgustD said that he is proud of his hometown Daegu. He went on a trip with his parents who love their hometown as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS member SUGA does not come from a very financially solvent home. His father wanted him to get a government job. His brother was his support.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS ARMY was left in tears knowing how he struggled in life. His mother had a heart ailment right after his birth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS member Suga's father was diagnosed with tumour in his liver. The rapper has proved that he is a man of steel.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
