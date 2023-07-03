BTS: Top 12 songs of the K-Pop band and solos of RM, Jungkook, SUGA perfect for rainy days

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023

BTS songs for monsoon season

If you are a BTS ARMY who loves the rains, here are some BTS songs and solo numbers of the hyung and maknae line that match the mood of the monsoon

BTS' Blue and Grey

It is a deep number full of emotions and angst. If rains make you melancholic you can listen to it.

BTS Mikrokosmos

If you like a song with a bit of lilt, vibe and loads of cuteness check out videos of Mikrokosmos

BTS Pied Piper

BTS song Pied Piper is the ultimate motivational song delivered in the most seductive catchy manner. Desis love it the most.

BTS RM's Forever Rain

This song is loved by millions of fans of BTS leader RM. Forever Rain holds a special place.

BTS RM's Closer

If you want a song that gives you the feels it is RM's Closer for you. Paul Blanco and Mahalia have also collaborated with the voices.

Jimin's Serendipity

Jimin's Lie

Lie is one of the toughest songs of K-Pop. On a rainy night, with headphones it sounds great.

BTS member Seokjin

Seokjin has the deepest voice in BTS. His songs like Epiphany and The Astronaut are for monsoon nights.

Jungkook's Euphoria

Euphoria is a song which is special for all BTS fans. The song puts people in mood.

Jungkook's Still With You

This is one of the most successful songs of Jungkook. His deep voice is sheer joy.

BTS SUGA's Snooze

This song is about dreams. SUGA and Woosung of The Rose have sung it. It is a motivational song

SUGA's The Last

This is one of the most emotional songs of BTS rapper SUGA aka Min Yoongi. The number will drive you to tears.

