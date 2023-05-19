BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jennie Kim dating saga: Top twists in the tale
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
BTS member Kim Taehyung and Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim's dating rumours have resurfaced in a big way
A viral video of the alleged duo holding hands in Paris went viral
A paparazzi said the couple were allegedly Taennie and shared these blurry pics
The alleged couple were seen with their managers who accompanied them
Well, this kissing pic is of some Chinese couple and not Taennie as it was assumed to be
Fans of Kim Taehyung and Jennie Kim know how the alleged Jeju holiday pics spread on social media
A cosplayer said that it was not real Taennie but he who was filmed
The person said this alleged date was planned as a revenge against some Parisian lady who apparently broke up with Kim Taehyung
Cosplayer also requested fans not to hate Taennie. He said the lady was now dating a huge celebrity
Kim Taehyung has gone to Nice, France for the Celine event
Jennie Kim will be attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023
BTS V, Jennie Kim's alleged dating rumours with all these twists have left fans heads reeling. There is no official confirmation yet.
