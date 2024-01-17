BTS V aka Kim Taehyung shares pics that look straight out of Anime; dish out boyfriend vibes

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2024

Kim Taehyung aka V is known for his photogenic face and his modelling abilities apart from his various talents. 

Though he has acted only in one Korean drama, fans are pining for a new series starring V. 

He looks like a dreamy boy, falling straight outta some fantasy anime. 

The dyed hair is adding character to his look no? What could be his nature if this was a person from Anime?

He looks like a typical Chaebol who turns into a lover boy in the series, don't you think?

Boy, the TRPs he would fetch if he signs a Korean drama looking like this!

Taehyung's character looks like someone who would be too good to be true chaebol heir and boyfriend material.

The BTS bandmates have been flaunting their skin too much since their solo ventures and Chapter 2. But hey, no complaints.

V has enlisted in the military with RM aka Kim Namjoon. 

RM and V recently graduated as trainees. 

ARMY couldn't get enough of baby Tae.

