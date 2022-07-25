BTS ARMY, today, we will be having a look at some of the hottest pictures of BTS V aka Kim Taehyung as well as learn some interesting facts about the Most Handsome Man of 2022.Source: Bollywood
BTS V enjoys massive global popularity. He is known for his style statements, unique personality and vocals. He is a social butterfly and gets along with everyone. Let's check out some of his facts...
Did you know that BTS V aka Kim Taehyung never wanted to be an idol? He had come to support his friend. When the staff asked him to audition, he did and was selected.
Kim Taehyung was born on 30 December 1995. He is a Capricon. As per Chinese astrology, his sun sign is a wood pig.
Just like spicy food, Taehyung also hates anything that tastes bitter. And he hates coffee. He would smell coffee and pretend to drink it while having hot cocoa.
For those who are new to BTS ARMY, Taehyung aka V made his acting debut in 2016 with Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth which also starred his Wooga Squad members - Park Seojoon and Park Hyunsik.
Taehyung loves photography and calls himself Vante, inspired by Sydney-based photographer Ante Badzim. He has also been vocal about being a fan of Vincent Van Gogh's works.
Taehyung is ambidextrous. He can use both his hands. During Run BTS episodes, y'all must have seen Taetae playing tennis using both hands.
This is one of the most observed traits of Kim Taehyung. He hates wearing shoes which is why his heels can be seen out all the time. BTS V also has a habit of throwing them off when excited or angry.
Taehyung just loves amusement parks. He is not afraid of rides and can go multiple times on any dangerous ride. Y'all can see that in Run BTS episodes. He and Jungkook just love amusement parks.
