BTS V aka Kim Taehyung's stalker carrying a marriage certificate gets arrested; Big Hit takes strict action

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V's sasaeng fan was arrested on 26th October. Check out the details below...

Most handsome man  

BTS member V is one of the most handsome men indeed. And with fame comes the risk of privacy breaches. 

Taehyung stalked 

As per the reports, the accused followed the Run BTS hitmaker into the elevator. 

A woman behind Taetae 

The woman in question waited outside Taehyung's residence until his car arrived. 

How did she get in? 

It is believed the woman got in when the car entered the parking lot. 

Did Taehyung meet his stalker? 

The accused followed him to the elevator but was stopped by a security guard. 

The accused flees

After being apprehended, the woman ran away but was caught. 

A marriage certificate 

As per reports, the accused also carried a marriage certificate with her which she intended to give to Taehyung. 

History of offence 

The woman has a past criminal record of stalking the Slow Dancing singer. 

Stalker arrested 

The stalker was soon arrested after learning about her past record. 

Big Hit takes action 

Big Hit took action and now the woman cannot be anywhere within the 100 m range around Taehyung and she is forbidden from calling and messaging the kpop star.  

Big Hit's statement 

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to stalking crimes that violate our artists' privacy and threaten their safety," Big Hit's statement said. 

Taehyung's message 

A few hours ago, Taehyung also dropped a message telling ARMY that he is fine and there is nothing to worry about.

