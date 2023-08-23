BTS V to Astro's Cha Eunwoo: 12 K-Pop idols who’ve acted in K dramas

Take a look at K-Pop idols who left fans swooning with their acting skills and their impeccable singing potential.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023
IU is a popular and most respected artist. She has worked in Hotel Del Luna, Dream High and more K dramas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim Taehyung is popular for playing Han Sung in Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. BTS ARMY is waiting for his next K drama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Astro's Eunwoo has worked in several K dramas such as True Beauty, Island, Gangnam Beauty and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The BtoB member added the comedy element to the fantasy romance drama Goblin.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
EXO's rapper has acted in various films and K dramas such as 100 Days My Prince, Hello Monster and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hyungsik is a member of ZE:A. He has worked in Hwarang, Soundtrack, Strong Girl Do Bong Soon and more K dramas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suzy is a member of Miss A. She is known for her roles in While You Were Sleeping, Dream High, and Vagabond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rain is one of the most talented and respected singers. He is known for his work in Full House, A Love to Kill and My Lovely Girl to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
GOT7's sub vocalist has worked in popular K dramas such as When My Love Blooms, Dream High 2 and The Legend of the Blue Sea to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Girls' Generation member Yoon-ah has worked in Cinderella Man, Prime Minister & I and more shows, Love Rain and films and K dramas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
EXO's artist has made everyone swoon with his appearance in Rich Man and The Universe's Star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shinee's vocalist has worked in Hwarang, The Fabulous, Salamander Guru and the Shadows to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
