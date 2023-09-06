BTS V's emotional revelations about his late grandmother will leave you teary-eyed

BTS V's whose full name is Kim Taehyung came to promote his new album Layover on the show You Quiz On The Block. He spoke in detail about his bond with his late grandmotherSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
BTS V was there on popular Korean show You Quiz on the Block for LayOver promotionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS member Kim Taehyung made emotional revelations about his late grandmaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He lived with his grandma till he was 15. His parents worked away so she cared for himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he would scribble with a pen while sleeping. His grandma and he would end up with graffiti on their facesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said he feels sad that he did not get to see him perform live and become a superstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that Bacchus, was his grandma's fave drink. He always takes it to her cemeterySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said he hopes she is watching him from over, and his music reaches her in afterlifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans got emotional seeing his immense love for his late grandmotherSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He spoke lovingly about his pet Yeontan who survives despite his health issuesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said that he wished pets could speak so that owners could comfort them betterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He said Jungkook is like a family member for himSource: Bollywoodlife.com
His siblings are private people and they interact briefly on group chatSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!