BTS V's emotional revelations about his late grandmother will leave you teary-eyed

BTS V's whose full name is Kim Taehyung came to promote his new album Layover on the show You Quiz On The Block. He spoke in detail about his bond with his late grandmother

Urmimala Banerjee

BTS V promoting LayOver

BTS V was there on popular Korean show You Quiz on the Block for LayOver promotions

BTS V on his late grandma

BTS member Kim Taehyung made emotional revelations about his late grandma

BTS V on his childhood

He lived with his grandma till he was 15. His parents worked away so she cared for him

BTS V naughty kid

It seems he would scribble with a pen while sleeping. His grandma and he would end up with graffiti on their faces

BTS V regrets

He said he feels sad that he did not get to see him perform live and become a superstar

Kim Taehyung aka BTS V

He said that Bacchus, was his grandma's fave drink. He always takes it to her cemetery

BTS V on his wish

He said he hopes she is watching him from over, and his music reaches her in afterlife

BTS V leaves ARMY emotional

Fans got emotional seeing his immense love for his late grandmother

BTS V on Yeontan

He spoke lovingly about his pet Yeontan who survives despite his health issues

BTS V on pets

He said that he wished pets could speak so that owners could comfort them better

TaeKook family

He said Jungkook is like a family member for him

BTS V on siblings

His siblings are private people and they interact briefly on group chat

