Bangtan Boys are loved for a lot of things. But what are the things that Taehyung, Jungkook, Jimin, and other BTS members hate? Let's find out...Source: Bollywood
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon hates seafood. Well, it's a known fact. He is allergic to seafood. RM also hates cigarettes.Source: Bollywood
Jin hates dancing and oysters. Kim Seokjin aka Mr Worldwide handsome also hates disappointments which is why he works hard on everything.Source: Bollywood
Suga is more like dislikes being around a lot of people. He also doesn't like places with loud noises. He is content in his own familiar surroundings with familiar people.Source: Bollywood
Hobi aka Jung Hoseok hates snakes. He also hates being hit in the back of his head. J-Hope also hates when choreography is not on point, don't you think ARMY?Source: Bollywood
Chimchim is a selfless and pure soul. He hates selfish people. Jimin also hates it when someone talks about his height. Ouch.Source: Bollywood
Kim Taehyung hates spicy food and coffee. He also hates when someone calls him weird or alien or even 4-D. Well, that's plain rude.Source: Bollywood
The Golden Maknae of BTS hates losing. He wants to win at everything. JK also hates being smelly and also bland food. Jungkook wants to be the best at everything he does. Or he already is!?Source: Bollywood
There would be a lot of things that BTS may hate. But they surely hate it when someone disrespects ARMY, their fans.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!