Deepika's eating habits 

Check out Deepika Padukone's eating habits here...

Shivani Pawaskar

Meal plan 

The gorgeous beauty prefers six small meals a day...

Energy booster 

Deepika begins her day with lukewarm water, honey and lemon juice.

Breakfast

Deepika loves south dishes like Idli, Dosa or egg whites and low-fat milk. 

Lunch 

Deepika's favourite meal is Rasam rice. 

Last meal 

Deepika's last meal consists of salad and grille fish...

Caffeine 

 Deepika loves filter coffee. 

Chaat 

When in Mumbai Deepika loves to savour Pani Puri.

Junkie

Deepika is also fond of fries and burgers.

Desserts 

Deepika loves chocolate cakes, and ice cream with chocolate sauce on it. 

