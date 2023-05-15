Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more: Top 10 most glamorous looks so far
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 15, 2023
As Cannes 2023 is approaching, take a look at the best red carpet earlier looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more at Cannes.
We cannot forget Deepika Padukone's sexy red carpet looks at Cannes 2022.
Deepika took the limelight in this Louis Vuitton red gown. She kept her makeup minimum.
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan wore a traditional kurta with jacket at Cannes.
AR Rahman looked dapper in black at Cannes.
TV actress Helly Shah wore a pretty green dress that had a deep neckline.
Hina Khan did her Cannes debut in 2019 and gave some sexy fashion moments.
Tamannaah Bhatia did her Cannes debut in a Gauri & Nainika gown which was body hugging.
Urvashi Rautela at her Cannes debut wore a white ruffled gown from Tony Ward.
Pooja Hegde wore a dramatic feather gown at Cannes.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui had worn a classic tuxedo at Cannes.
At Cannes 2016, Aishwarya was seen wearing a pretty pink and golden Elie Saab gown.
