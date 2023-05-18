Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dons the 'Mother' of all gowns in first red carpet walk for Indiana Jones [View Pics]

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This gown screams drama and how

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's silver gown look is one of her most iconic

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked every inch of the gown

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a gown from Sophie Couture

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red lips stand out boldly

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would have rocked Met Gala with this gown

Cannes 2023: The makeup on Aishwarya Rai was bang on

Cannes 2023: Fans upset with Ash for not changing hairdo

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Maison Valentino

Cannes 2023: Ash waving to the paps as she reached the French Riviera

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made the crowds halt with her look

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's face card never declines

