Cannes 2023: Bollywood Divas who exuded royalty on the red carpet in saree

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in a beautiful yellow saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kangana Ranaut went regal wearing a Kanjeevaram saree with corset blouse and gloves.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari exuded royalty as she walked gracefully on the Cannes red carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone made a fashion statement wearing a pearl collared ivory saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and knows how t slay in every outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daina Penty dazzled in a saree gown for her Cannes appearance in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan walked Cannes red carpet in Sabyasachi designed saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Filmmaker Nandita Das looked elegant in a pink border black saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Richa Chadha wore a Sabyasachi floral pastel green saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 low budget movies that did whopping business at the box office

 

 Find Out More