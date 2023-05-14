Cannes 2023: Bollywood Divas who exuded royalty on the red carpet in saree
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in a beautiful yellow saree.
Kangana Ranaut went regal wearing a Kanjeevaram saree with corset blouse and gloves.
Aditi Rao Hydari exuded royalty as she walked gracefully on the Cannes red carpet.
Deepika Padukone made a fashion statement wearing a pearl collared ivory saree.
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and knows how t slay in every outfit.
Daina Penty dazzled in a saree gown for her Cannes appearance in 2019.
Vidya Balan walked Cannes red carpet in Sabyasachi designed saree.
Filmmaker Nandita Das looked elegant in a pink border black saree.
Richa Chadha wore a Sabyasachi floral pastel green saree.
