Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most iconic and experimental looks till date
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning attires at Cannes has created her name in fashion history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unforgettable moments at Cannes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked at 2023 Cannes red carpet in a mystical hooded gown from Sophie Couture creation that had light aluminium detailing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2022 red carpet gown was made by Gaurav Gupta and had glass beads and crystal work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019 wore a stunning off-shoulder tiered gown in white.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress at Cannes 2018 had also worn designer Michael Cinco's gown that had a display of Swarovski crystals, threadwork in shades of blue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Cannes 2017, Aishwarya looked like Cindrella in a Michael Cinco icy blue gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya at Cannes 2016 wore a pretty pink golden gown by Elie Saab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2015 took the red carpet by storm in a Ralph & Russo gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as a mermaid in a Roberto Cavalli gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya at Cannes had also worn a dramatic metallic gown by Jean Louis Sabaji wthout accessories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya had also worn a strapless gown by Rami Kadi that had great embroidery and made her look regal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, Jennie Kim dating saga: Top twists in the tale
Find Out More