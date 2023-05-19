Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's most iconic and experimental looks till date

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 19, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning attires at Cannes has created her name in fashion history.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unforgettable moments at Cannes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked at 2023 Cannes red carpet in a mystical hooded gown from Sophie Couture creation that had light aluminium detailing.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Cannes 2022 red carpet gown was made by Gaurav Gupta and had glass beads and crystal work.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2019 wore a stunning off-shoulder tiered gown in white.

The actress at Cannes 2018 had also worn designer Michael Cinco's gown that had a display of Swarovski crystals, threadwork in shades of blue.

At Cannes 2017, Aishwarya looked like Cindrella in a Michael Cinco icy blue gown.

Aishwarya at Cannes 2016 wore a pretty pink golden gown by Elie Saab.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2015 took the red carpet by storm in a Ralph & Russo gown.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked as a mermaid in a Roberto Cavalli gown.

Aishwarya at Cannes had also worn a dramatic metallic gown by Jean Louis Sabaji wthout accessories.

Aishwarya had also worn a strapless gown by Rami Kadi that had great embroidery and made her look regal.

