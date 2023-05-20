Cannes 2023: All the good, bad and bizarre looks so far
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 20, 2023
The 76th Cannes Film Festival has started.
Here, take a look at the best and worst fashion moments from Cannes 2023.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red carpet look did not impress netizens. Netizens felt she looked like her head was wrapped in a tin foil.
Urvashi Rautela's red carpet look at Cannes 2023 in a pink gown was weird. Her crocodile designed jewellery made her look like she had a lizard on her neck.
Mrunal Thakur wore a structured white cut out gown that had a long trail at Cannes 2023.
Sara Ali Khan wore a designer lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Netizens felt she was looking like she went for a wedding.
Esha Gupta looked sexy in a Nicolas Jebran gown that had a collar. She wore a risque outfit which was hot.
Manushi Chillar looked hot in a body-hugging white Fovari gown.
Sara Ali Khan at Day 2 Cannes wore a hot outfit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She wore a trail skirt.
Mrunal Thakur was also seen in a cute lavender saree from Falguni Shane Peacock.
Urvashi Rautela looked decent in an orange tulle gown at day 2 Cannes.
Mrunal Thakur in Anamika Khanna "hood couture" looked wow.
