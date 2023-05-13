Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma and more Indian celebs making a debut this year
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023
Cannes 2023 is all set for its 76th edition starting from 16th May to 27th May 2023.
Anushka Sharma will grace Cannes Film Festival 2023 representing India.
She will honor women in Cinema.
Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also mark her first appearance at the Cannes.
She will walk the red carpet of Cannes after winning the 2017 Miss World pageant.
Social media influencer Dolly Singh will make her Cannes debut.
She will walk the red carpet and will attend movie screening.
Vijay Varma will make stylish appearance for his first Cannes Film Festival.
Reportedly, the Indian ministry invited him to represent the country.
Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will also make Cannes debut.
She started her career as a singer in 2018 with Poo Bear.
