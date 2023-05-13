Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma and more Indian celebs making a debut this year

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 13, 2023

Cannes 2023 is all set for its 76th edition starting from 16th May to 27th May 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma will grace Cannes Film Festival 2023 representing India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will honor women in Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar will also mark her first appearance at the Cannes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will walk the red carpet of Cannes after winning the 2017 Miss World pageant.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Social media influencer Dolly Singh will make her Cannes debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She will walk the red carpet and will attend movie screening.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay Varma will make stylish appearance for his first Cannes Film Festival.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, the Indian ministry invited him to represent the country.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will also make Cannes debut.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She started her career as a singer in 2018 with Poo Bear.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More