Cannes 2023: Anushka leaves no crumbs

Anushka Sharma walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival a couple of hours ago. Boy, she left no crumbs and ate it all!Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Anushka looks nothing less than royalty with a dash of a penchant for risque outfits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka knows she is a diva and she's owning it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma is perfect in every way!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress opted for a simple-hued look, nothing fancy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka posed for a lot of pictures. And why not, this is one of a kind occasion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The floral ruffles around her bust and that bodycon gown looks stunning on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
That candid moment before the big moment! Captured so well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Captivating is not big and deep enough a word for Anushka's eyes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka is living it up at Cannes for her debut and boy, we are bowled over.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The angle makes it look like Anushka has got a honey tan at Cannes. Uff!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sleek bun and the white rose for her debut, the details of Anushka will be remembered forever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An unforgettable debut, she slayed, she served, she ate them all up and left no crumbs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!