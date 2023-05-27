Cannes 2023: Anushka leaves no crumbs

Anushka Sharma walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival a couple of hours ago. Boy, she left no crumbs and ate it all!

Shivani Pawaskar

May 26, 2023

Elegance 

Anushka looks nothing less than royalty with a dash of a penchant for risque outfits. 



Diva 

Anushka knows she is a diva and she's owning it. 



The shot! 

Anushka Sharma is perfect in every way! 



Beauty 

The actress opted for a simple-hued look, nothing fancy. 



Model 

Anushka posed for a lot of pictures. And why not, this is one of a kind occasion. 



Anushka Sharma 

The floral ruffles around her bust and that bodycon gown looks stunning on her. 



Moment 

That candid moment before the big moment! Captured so well.



The eyes 

Captivating is not big and deep enough a word for Anushka's eyes. 



Monochrome candid 

Anushka is living it up at Cannes for her debut and boy, we are bowled over. 



Tan much? 

The angle makes it look like Anushka has got a honey tan at Cannes. Uff!



Hairdo

The sleek bun and the white rose for her debut, the details of Anushka will be remembered forever. 



Captured! 

An unforgettable debut, she slayed, she served, she ate them all up and left no crumbs. 



Thanks For Reading!

