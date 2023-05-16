Cannes 2023: Anushka Sharma, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta and more; check Indian celebs at French Riviera
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
Cannes 2023 is set to begin from May 16-May 27.
We have made a compilation of the list of Bollywood stars who will walk the Cannes red carpet 2023.
Urvashi Rautela will walk Cannes Red Carpet 2023 and wll also take part in a photocall launch for her next movie, a biopic on Parveen Babi.
Anushka Sharma is all set to make her Cannes debut this year. Reportedly she will present an award to honour women in cinema and will be joined by Kate Winslet.
Sara Ali Khan will be making her Cannes debut. She is fully prepared to walk the red carpet of the prestigious festival.
Esha Gupta will make her debut red carpet walk at the The 76th Festival de Cannes. She will walk the red carpet in a specially curated designation led by Dr. L Murugan, Union Minister Of State.
Manushi Chillar, former Miss World will be gracing Cannes festival 2023.
Darlings star Vijay Varma is all set to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
Singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will be seen making her first appearance at Cannes film festival.
Social media influencer Dolly Singh will be seen at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen at Cannes 2023.
The Cannes Film Festival will be a 11 day festival. Many Indian celebrities will be making their debut this year.
