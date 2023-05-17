Cannes 2023: Before Sara Ali Khan, THESE Indian beauties took desiness to French Riviera
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Sara Ali Khan marked her Cannes 2023 debut wearing a lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Before Sara Ali Khan, many Indian beauties took desiness to the French Riviera.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It started with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone donned a saree with a corset blouse last year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She even appeared on Cannes Jury pannel wearing a black Sabyasachi saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut took Kanjeevaram to Cannes Film Festival.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She even nailed a black saree look with utmost panache.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor didn't just wear a saree, she even took the traditional nath along.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Sonam Kapoor's indo-fusion saree look from Cannes 2015.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari was all about regalness at Cannes 2022.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan too has splashed her desiness at Cannes Film Festival.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best casual looks of Kareena Kapoo Khan that anyone can don
Find Out More