Cannes 2023: Before Sara Ali Khan, THESE Indian beauties took desiness to French Riviera

Sara Ali Khan marked her Cannes 2023 debut wearing a lehenga.

Before Sara Ali Khan, many Indian beauties took desiness to the French Riviera.

It started with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan when she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Deepika Padukone donned a saree with a corset blouse last year.

She even appeared on Cannes Jury pannel wearing a black Sabyasachi saree.

Kangana Ranaut took Kanjeevaram to Cannes Film Festival.

She even nailed a black saree look with utmost panache.

Sonam Kapoor didn't just wear a saree, she even took the traditional nath along.

Here's Sonam Kapoor's indo-fusion saree look from Cannes 2015.

Aditi Rao Hydari was all about regalness at Cannes 2022.

Vidya Balan too has splashed her desiness at Cannes Film Festival.

