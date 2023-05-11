Cannes 2023: Deepika Padukone's looks that proved she's truly a global diva
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 11, 2023
Deepika Padukone walked at Cannes in a sequinned long black gown by Louis Vitton in 2022. She completed her look with smokey eyes.
Deepika had also worn a long orange gown by Ashi Studio. The actress showed her perfect figure in the one-sleeved gown.
Deepika Padukone took the spotlight at Cannes 2022 red carpet as she wore a red Louis Vuitton gown.
Deepika had also worn a cape gown from Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 collection that had dramatic sleeves and made the diva look royal.
At the 75th Cannes Film Festival’s jury Photocall, the actress wore a printed shirt and teamed it up with a scarf and emerald pants.
For Day 2 at Cannes 2022, Deepika had worn a black pant suit and completed her look with diamond panther choker by Cartier.
Deepika was also seen twirling in a pink and green off-shoulder floral dress at the Cannes film festival.
On the fifth day at Cannes Film Festival, the Pathaan actress swooned everyone in a black gown that had a deep neckline.
When Cannes Film Festival 2022 ended the actress wore a stunning off-white saree by Sandeep Khosla.
When Deepika first appeared at Cannes 2022 she had also worn a pretty black and gold shimmery saree by Sabyasachi.
