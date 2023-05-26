Cannes 2023: Esha Gupta was worried about having an oops moment

Eesha Gupta had a pretty oops moment at Cannes 2023. Read to know more about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Magical

For Esha Gupta, Cannes 2023 was magical as she did her debut red carpet walk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottie

Eesha looked the hottest in her dreamy gown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oops moment

However, did you know that Esha had an upset stomach when she walking on the red carpet at Cannes this year?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nervous

Esha revealed that she had an upset stomach because of nervousness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cause of upset tummy

Esha revealed that she was representing Indian cinema and so she got nervous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stressed

Esha also revealed that her stress levels were high as she did not want anything wrong to happen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect

Esha ensured that she takes charge of her upset tummy and walks the red carpet with confidence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Slay

Esha knows to rock any outfit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Best

Esha was one of the best-dressed stars at Cannes 2023 this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Elegant

Esha looks hot and elegant in whatever she wears.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Proud moment

Esha made India proud internationally by walking the red carpet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dreamy

Esha knows to look the hottest even in black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranbir Kapoor's relationship history before marrying Alia Bhatt

 

 Find Out More