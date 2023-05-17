Cannes 2023: Aashram hottie Esha Gupta's hottest bun looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023
Esha Gupta is all set to make her Cannes debut.
Before Esha represents the country at French Riveria, here's taking a look at her hottest bun fashion.
If you want fuss-free hair then tie a neat bun like Esha Gupta.
All you need is a floral saree and a sexy bun like that of Esha's.
Pull your hair high up and tie a top bun. Wear a sexy saree like Esha wore and slay.
Esha Gupta looks elegant in this white saree and how with a sexy bun?
A backless look with a hot bun is all one needs like Esha has done.
A bun with a gajra makes Esha look scintillating.
Esha Gupta looks sultry in this bun style.
Esha looks stunning hot in this hairstyle.
Esha knows to effortlessly style a bun.
A fuss free bun look is all Esha needs.
