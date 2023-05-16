Cannes 2023: Top 10 best beauty moments over the years
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 16, 2023
We have made a roundup of the best Bollywood stars beauty looks from Cannes in the past.
Here, check out the best beauty moments of many famous Bollywood stars from French Riveria.
Sonam Kapoor in Cannes 2017 did flawless makeup which added feather to her Elie Saab gown.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 opted for black eyeliner, bronzer cheeks makeup and creamy nude lipstick. For the hair she did a puff and straightened it.
Deepika Padukone had donned bold red lipstick, a low bun and looked glam on the Cannes red carpet.
Aditi Rao Hydari went for nude lipstick, put a pink scarf on her head and gave the sexy 60's fashion feel. She finished her makeup with a small bindi.
Tamannaah Bhatia did subtle makeup with a bronze touch with a sexy eyeliner on the red carpet.
Urvashi Rautela did a sexy braided bun and gave a bohemian touch at Cannes Film Festival.
Pooja Hegde did a sleek ponytail on the Cannes red carpet.
Hina Khan opted for bronzer cheeks, glossy lips and lots of highlighter on her cheeks for her Cannes 2019 look.
Helly Shah dazzled in a sleek bun, nude lipstick and looked like a princess on the Cannes red carpet.
Hina Khan once at Cannes also let her dramatic outfit talk by keeping her hair and makeup basic.
