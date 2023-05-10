Cannes 2023: Indians who shined at the global event over the years

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 10, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been attending Cannes for 20 years.

Deepika Padukone created history becoming the first Indian Louis Vuitton ambassador at Cannes.

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen is the first Indian jury member at Cannes.

Filmmaker Nandita Das joined the Cannes Foundation named Cinefondation as a jury.

Vidya Balan made Cannes debut in 2013 and was invited to join the group in the same year.

In 1990 Mira Nair served as a jury member.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui too represented the Indian film industry at Cannes.

Back in 2009, Sharmila Tagore joined the international jury.

Arundhati Roy joined the Cannes film jury in 2000.

Shekar Kapur also served as a jury member at the Cannes Film Festival.

