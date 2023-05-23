Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim of Blackpink wins over fans at the screening of The Idol
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim in a Chanel dress was the cynosure of all eyes as she attended the screening of The Idol at the French Riviera
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim wore a bow on her head. She was rated as one of the best dressed
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim fans had gathered in full force to support the rapper
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim has made her acting debut with HBO's The Idol created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim and Troye Sivan play important roles in The Idol
Cannes 2023: The Idol got a five minutes ovation from the crowd
Cannes 2023: Jennie wore this top and skirt to the Victoria's Secret party
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim also made news because of the alleged date with Kim Taehyung of BTS
Cannes 2023: Troye Sivan looks adoringly at Jennie Kim
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim was greeted with the loudest cheers at the festival
Cannes 2023: Jennie Kim walks in with Troye Sivan
Blackpink member Rose also made her Cannes debut this year
