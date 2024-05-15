Cannes 2024: Viraj Ghelani to Sanjyot Keer - Top Indian influencers who are set to walk the red carpet
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
Cannes 2024 has begun and many Indian celebrities as well as influencers will be seen at the prestigious event.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Singer and rapper King who is known for the song Maan Meri Jaan is one of them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Content Creator Viraj Ghelani who was seen in the movie Govinda Naam Mera will be walking the red carpet at Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Digital content creator Aastha Shah has already taken off to Cannes to attend the event. She shared a pic on social media.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ankush Bahuguna is a famous YouTuber. He was also on Forbes India Top 100 Digital Stars. He is quite excited to be a part of Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chef Sanjyot Keer who is among the most popular ones from India is also on the list.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nancy Tyagi is a video creator and a social media influencer who will be making her debut at Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RJ Karishma who has around 7.1 million followers on social media is already France to attend Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The famous YouTuber and Digital Content Creator Niharika NM will be gracing the red carpet of Cannes 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Among the Bollywood celebrities, apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari will also attend the event.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Bollywood movies on Prime Video and other OTT that are a bittersweet watch
Find Out More