Cannes 2025: Karan Tacker flaunts his watch; do you know its COST?

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2025

Karan Tacker sure knows how to make heads turn with his looks. At Cannes 2025 too, he proved it.

Karan - actor looked dapper in his recent look - wherein he wore Manish Malhotra ensemble at Cannes 2025.

Karan finished his ravishing look by opting for Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer’.

According to reports, it costs worth Rs 18 lakh.

Karan’s striking maroon tailored suit makes him look sharp and structured.

Karan wore a matching open-collared shirt, which makes him look charming.

Karan made his Bollywood and Cannes debut with Tanvi: The Great.

Karan had called the film "true to its origin on a platform" like Cannes.

Tanvi: The Great has been directed by Anupam Kher.

The film also stars Shubhangi Dutt, Arvind Swami and Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen.

