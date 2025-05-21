Cannes 2025: Karan Tacker flaunts his watch; do you know its COST?
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2025
Karan Tacker sure knows how to make heads turn with his looks. At Cannes 2025 too, he proved it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan - actor looked dapper in his recent look - wherein he wore Manish Malhotra ensemble at Cannes 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan finished his ravishing look by opting for Rolex GMT Master II ‘Root Beer’.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, it costs worth Rs 18 lakh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan’s striking maroon tailored suit makes him look sharp and structured.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan wore a matching open-collared shirt, which makes him look charming.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan made his Bollywood and Cannes debut with Tanvi: The Great.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Karan had called the film "true to its origin on a platform" like Cannes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tanvi: The Great has been directed by Anupam Kher.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film also stars Shubhangi Dutt, Arvind Swami and Game of Thrones alum Iain Glen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Soft, Stylish & Breathable: Best Cotton Sarees to Flaunt This Season
Find Out More