Cannes Film Festival 2023: Anushka Sharma debut, and more details you need to know
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2023
Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Anushka reportedly to fly to France soon.
French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain had taken to Twitter to mention that he has discussed about Anushka's trip to Cannes Film Festival.
Cannes Film Festival is all set to take place between May 16 to May 27.
Anushka will be flying to Cannes, France where The Festival de Cannes aka The Cannes Film Festival will take place.
The Cannes Film festival celebrates artistic achievement across movies of all genres. It also includes documentaries globally.
Reportedly Anushka will be seen honouring women in movies with Kate Winslet.
The awards category at the Cannes Film festival are award for best actress, actor, jury prize, best director and screenplay award.
Before Anushka there have been many Indian celebs like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela who have walked on the Cannes red carpet.
Anushka at Cannes 2023 is something to look forward to.
