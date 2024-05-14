Cannes Film Festival 2024: Top 12 celebrities who will represent India
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 14, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will once again be representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari will be making a comeback at the Cannes Film Festival as well as representing L’Oreal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen representing an Ice Cream Brand at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani is set to shine at the esteemed Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at the Cannes, hosted by Vanity Fair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aastha Shah, a famous Social Media influencer will be seen at the Cannes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Viraj Ghelani who is an actor, comedian, and social media influencer will be representing India at Cannes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjyot Keer who is an internet personality and also a chef will represent India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shehzaan Khan is one of the famous Indian Instagram influencers, he is also a famous dancer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Niharika Nm, a famous digital content creator who also appeared in the Netflix series, Big Mouth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ankush Bahuguna, another Indian YouTuber representing India at Cannes, he promotes skincare and makeup for men.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
RJ Karishma is a popular Radio jockey, social media influencer, and comedian who will be seen at Cannes as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nancy Tyagi who is well-known for making her own outfits from scratch will be seen representing India at Cannes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke on OTT, Top 10 movies that are perfect summer watch with family
Find Out More