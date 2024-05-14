Cannes Film Festival 2024: Top 12 celebrities who will represent India

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2024

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will once again be representing India at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Aditi Rao Hydari will be making a comeback at the Cannes Film Festival as well as representing L’Oreal.

Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen representing an Ice Cream Brand at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Kiara Advani is set to shine at the esteemed Women in Cinema Gala Dinner at the Cannes, hosted by Vanity Fair.

Aastha Shah, a famous Social Media influencer will be seen at the Cannes.

Viraj Ghelani who is an actor, comedian, and social media influencer will be representing India at Cannes.

Sanjyot Keer who is an internet personality and also a chef will represent India.

Shehzaan Khan is one of the famous Indian Instagram influencers, he is also a famous dancer.

Niharika Nm, a famous digital content creator who also appeared in the Netflix series, Big Mouth.

Ankush Bahuguna, another Indian YouTuber representing India at Cannes, he promotes skincare and makeup for men.

RJ Karishma is a popular Radio jockey, social media influencer, and comedian who will be seen at Cannes as well.

Nancy Tyagi who is well-known for making her own outfits from scratch will be seen representing India at Cannes.

