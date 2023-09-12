Captain America star Chris Evans and Alba Baptista get secretly married, a look at their love story

Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans reportedly got married to Portuguese actor and girlfriend Alba Baptista in a low-key wedding ceremony on September 9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023
Chris and Alba first sparked dating rumours when the duo began following each other on Instagram in 2021.
In November 2022, a source close to Chris told People magazine that the couple had been dating for over a year and it was a 'serious relationship'.
Chris made his relationship with Alba Instagram official by sharing a compilation video of the duo doing everyday chores together over the year.
Chris wished Alba on Valentines' Day this year with an Instagram post where the couple could be seen hiking together.
The couple made it red carpet official when Alba arrived at the movie premiere of Chris' film Ghosted.
Sources close to Chris revealed that it was love at first sight for the couple and the Avengers star would often call Alba 'the one'.
On September 9, it was reported that Chris and Alba got married in a low-key wedding ceremony in Cape Cod, US.
Guests at the wedding had to sign NDAs and no one was allowed to use their phones.
The private wedding was attended by Chris' close friends Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner.
An insider told People magazine that Chris can't wait to start a family with Alba and has been ready to settle down for a while.
