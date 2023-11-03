CarryMinati, Amit Bhadana among Top 10 richest Youtubers in India, check full list
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
Carry Minati, also known as Ajey Nagar, is a 22-year-old YouTube content creator with a $4 million dollar net worth. He posts humorous parodies and live gaming videos.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amit Bhadana, a musician from Delhi, has amassed over 22 million YouTube subscribers and has a net worth of 4 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Maheshwari is a well-known businessman and inspirational speaker whose net worth is 4 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prajakta Koli, an Indian actress and YouTuber, makes humorous videos under the username Mostlysane. Her videos have made her annual income cost 4 crore+.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Born on November 14, Triggered Insaan, better known by his stage name Nishchay Malhan, is a Delhi-based YouTuber whose networth is 4 crores+.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rapper, singer, and music composer Emiway Bantai, real name Bilal Shaikh, is known for his song "Asli Hip Hop" from the movie Gully Boy. His networth is 3 crores+.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
When Ashish Chanchlani launched his channel, he got a ton of support because of his ability to create original content giving him a networth of 2.5 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2021, Technical Guruji, whose real name is Gaurav Chaudhary, was valued at USD 45 million, which is roughly Rs 326 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The first person to reach 10 million subscribers on the platform is Bhuvan Bam, a Delhi-based YouTuber who manages the well-liked "BB Ki Vines" channel.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the most common issues in every Indian home is what to prepare. Kabita Singh, a culinary blogger and YouTuber from Pune, offers the solution. Her annual income is 6.4 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth becomes highest paid in Asia with Rs 250 crore fee? Jailer success effect?
Find Out More