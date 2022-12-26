Celeb-approved black gowns for your New Year party

New Year is around the corner. If you are someone who is looking out for dressing up the best in black gowns, then check out these celeb approved looks.Source: Bollywood
If you do not want to wear a short dress this New Year then go for a full below knee length gown which should be well fitted.Source: Bollywood
All you need is a little black gown with a thigh high slit, which can do all the talking in your New Year party.Source: Bollywood
Wear a black coloured sleeveless gown like the actress and make heads spin this New Year.Source: Bollywood
You do not need to put in a lot of efforts to be fashion ready. Wear this top that has big sleeves and be all glam.Source: Bollywood
Are you someone who wants to experiment this party season? Flaunt your hot figure with this gown that Shanaya has worn.Source: Bollywood
If you want to take inspiration for wearing a black gown, Alia's wardrobe will totally inspire you for the same.Source: Bollywood
Do you know the art of making a black outfit look hotter? You need to take cues from Huma Qureshi for the same.Source: Bollywood
When it comes to dressing up in a hot way then how can we not remember Priyanka Chopra?Source: Bollywood
The social media handle of the South star is enough proof to show how to carry off any black outfit like a pro.Source: Bollywood
The Stree actress looked hot in this black gown by Aadnevik. We cannot take our eyes off the same.Source: Bollywood
