From Karan and Bipasha to Gurmeet and Debina, have a look at celeb couples who are in the news

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Guess what? Debina is pregnant with second child and the couple shared this happy news with their fans on social media

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra

The former Bigg Boss contestants and the T-town couple were seen celebrating Independence Day with the courageous Army men

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Looks like Sidharth Malhotra just dropped a hint about him getting married to Kiara Advani soon. Woohoo

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Katrina was spotted at the airport recently and the VicKat fans assume that the actress is pregnant

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Karan and Bipasha have been trending as they are about to welcome their first child after six years of marriage. The couple shared the news on social media

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty posted a picture in her backless dress which seems to have lured KL Rahul to put some fire emojis on it

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

The Pandya Store couple cleared it on the social media that they are dating in real life as well. Since then their fans are going crazy about them

