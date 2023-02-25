Celebrities' favourite street food

There are many Bollywood celebrities who cannot live without street food. These are their favourite food items which they love to consume.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023
The actress loves to eat chocolate before she sleeps and burns the calories in the gym.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The comfort food of the actress is banana chips and chaklis which she misses even when she is abroad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The star loves to eat vada pav when he feels like giving his diet a miss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Punjabi actress loves pav bhaji, Bengali dishes cholar daal and shorshe ilish.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves biryanis, kebabs and modaks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves samosas, bhajiyas, Chinese and Italian food.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress loves to gorge on vada pav.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor loves vada pav with green chilli and chutney.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The superstar loves to eat chhole bhature and dosas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!