Celebrities' favourite street food

There are many Bollywood celebrities who cannot live without street food. These are their favourite food items which they love to consume.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Kriti Sanon

The actress loves to eat chocolate before she sleeps and burns the calories in the gym.

Deepika Padukone

The comfort food of the actress is banana chips and chaklis which she misses even when she is abroad.

Ranbir Kapoor

The star loves to eat vada pav when he feels like giving his diet a miss.

Sonam Kapoor

The Punjabi actress loves pav bhaji, Bengali dishes cholar daal and shorshe ilish.

Salman Khan

The actor loves biryanis, kebabs and modaks.

Shahid Kapoor

The actor loves samosas, bhajiyas, Chinese and Italian food.

Soha Ali Khan

The actress loves to gorge on vada pav.

Jackie Shroff

The actor loves vada pav with green chilli and chutney.

Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar loves to eat chhole bhature and dosas.

