Celebrities Who Expanded Their Families Through Surrogacy!
Vidhi
| Feb 13, 2025
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents to a daughter through surrogacy!
Megastar Shah Rukh Khan had his third kid, Abram via surrogacy with his wife Gauri Khan.
Karan Johar embraced parenthood through surrogacy and became father to Yash and Roohi.
Kim went for surrogacy due to health reasons, for her third and fourth children, Chicago and Psalm.
Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose surrogacy for her second child, Samisha.
The popular actor, Amir Khan and Director Kiran Rao welcomed their kid Azad in 2011.
Preity Zinta welcomed her twins through surrogacy in 2021.
Sunny Leone and her husband decided to become parents of twin boys via surrogacy.
Lilly Collin welcomed her daughter via surrogacy in 2025.
Ekta Kapoor became a mother of a son through surrogacy in 2019.
