She loves technology and is a proud owner of a Nikon D90 with which she does kickass photography.
The most expensive thing owned by Bebo is her 'state of the art laptop'.
He loves to have Kindle where he likes to store all his books. He also has a gaming station which costs a bomb as he loves video games.
Junior Bachchan has a sports watch which costs around Rs 47 lakh. He also has an iPad, even before it was launch in India.
The star is known to live a luxurious lifestyle and is a proud owner of a home theatre system which is there in all rooms of her home.
The megastar is a proud owner of expensive gadgets like iPad, Mac Book to name a few.
The actor loves to be a part of things that are technologically advanced. He has glasses that work as hearing aids and also has a cap that has an air conditioner.
The October actor is a proud owner of expensive iPad's, 3D TV's and iMac's.
Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son has a Rolex Cosmograph Dayton watch which is more than Rs 7 lakh.
The actor has a cool foldable ebike which costs reportedly around Rs 1.46 lakh.
