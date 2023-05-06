Celebs who failed their exams
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
Katrina Kaif reportedly did not receive formal education. Yes! You read it right. She has never been to school.
Karisma Kapoor reportedly dropped out of school when she was 17.
Kangana Ranaut reportedly failed in class 12th Chemistry.
Arjun Kapoor reportedly failed his exam and hence left school.
Kajol reportedly started working in movies since a young age and hence had to leave her schooling.
Akshay Kumar reportedly failed a school exam and was terrified to show his result at home.
Bhumi Pednekar had failed in school reportedly and was asked to leave.
Priyanka Chopra had reportedly dropped out of Jai Hind college.
Deepika Padukone reportedly had also dropped out of Indira Gandhi National Open University College.
Alia Bhatt reportedly did not receive secondary education.
