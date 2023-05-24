Celebs who own luxury homes abroad

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has a villa in Palm Jumeirah and a seven bedroom apartment in Raj Mahal, Weybridge, Surrey.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a 20 sq ft home in Encino, Los Angeles, California.

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has a luxurious home at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have a huge bungalow in Los Angeles.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has a fancy home in Dubai.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a villa in Jumeirah’s Golf Estates, Dubai.

John Abraham

John Abraham has a big home in Bel Air of Los Angeles, USA.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is the owner of a hill and a few bungalows and apartments in Toronto, Canada.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have a phenomenal house in London's Notting Hill.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has a 3 BHK home in Orange County, California.

