Celebs who own luxury homes abroad

There are many celebrities who kown luxurtious homes abroad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tae a look at the list of celebrities who own homes outside INdia.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty has a villa in Palm Jumeirah and a seven bedroom apartment in Raj Mahal, Weybridge, Surrey.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a 20 sq ft home in Encino, Los Angeles, California.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahrukh Khan has a luxurious home at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have a huge bungalow in Los Angeles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has a fancy home in Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have a villa in Jumeirah’s Golf Estates, Dubai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham has a big home in Bel Air of Los Angeles, USA.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar is the owner of a hill and a few bungalows and apartments in Toronto, Canada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have a phenomenal house in London's Notting Hill.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Kapoor has a 3 BHK home in Orange County, California.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!