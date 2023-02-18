Celebs who put on oodles of weight after pregnancy

There have been many Bollywood stars who had put on a lot of weight post delivering their child. Check out the full list of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress was body shamed after she gave birth to her daughter Aaradhya

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress had reached 90 kg after the birth of her first child Taimur Ali Khan.

Shweta Salve

The actress had revealed that she was 'throwing her weight around' during her pregnancy.

Sonam Kapoor

Before the birth of her son Vayu, Sonam had piled on a lot of weight.

Aamna Shariff

The actress had put on 35 kg before the birth of her son.

Juhi Parmar

The TV actress had gained 17 kg before the birth of her daughter.

Kajol

The actress had gained more than 8 kg reportedly in 2 months of her pregnancy. She was trolled for the same.

Lara Dutta

The actress had gained 25 kg before the birth of her daughter Saira Bhupathi.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress gained 34 kg reportedly before the birth of her son Viaan.

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira had piled on a lot of weight before the birth of Misha Kapoor.

