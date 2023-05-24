Celebs who were replaced in films overnight by other stars

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly was replaced by Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla was replaced in Jab We Met which went to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was replaced in Saaya that had John Abraham as she could not speak Hindi and John did not want to work with her.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was removed from Vicky Donor as she was overweight. Her role then went to Yami Gautam.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was removed from Bombay Velvet and Ranbir Kapoor took the role.

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover was removed from the Hollywood movie James Bond. Mads Mikkelsen too the role over.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu was removed from Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was replaced by Bhumi Pednekar.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi was replaced in Lakshya.

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol was removed from Jab We Met as Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly wanted her then boyfriend Shahid Kapoor to do the movie.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was removed from Beyond The Clouds by Malavika Mohanan.

