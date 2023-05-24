Celebs who were replaced in films overnight by other stars

There have been many Bollywood stars who were removed from movies in the middle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at the Bollywood stars who were replaced from their dream movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly was replaced by Rani Mukerji in Chalte Chalte.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhumika Chawla was replaced in Jab We Met which went to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was replaced in Saaya that had John Abraham as she could not speak Hindi and John did not want to work with her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte was removed from Vicky Donor as she was overweight. Her role then went to Yami Gautam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh was removed from Bombay Velvet and Ranbir Kapoor took the role.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gulshan Grover was removed from the Hollywood movie James Bond. Mads Mikkelsen too the role over.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Pannu was removed from Pati Patni Aur Woh. She was replaced by Bhumi Pednekar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi was replaced in Lakshya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol was removed from Jab We Met as Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly wanted her then boyfriend Shahid Kapoor to do the movie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was removed from Beyond The Clouds by Malavika Mohanan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
