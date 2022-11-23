Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's 5th wedding anniversary

The actress got married to her cricketer husband back in November 2017, where they had a private ceremony.

Source: Bollywood

Married since five years

With time the bond of the pair has grown stronger. The actress has posted an adorable throwback snap from her wedding ceremony

Source: Bollywood

Unseen snap

The actress also posted some rare cute snaps from her travel diaries with her husband, on their marriage anniversary.

Source: Bollywood

Posing together

It looks like the couple took this snap when they were on a vacation together. They had donned winter attires.

Source: Bollywood

Love goals

The actress in her caption mentioned that Zaheer is the best man and she is blessed to call him 'mine'.

Source: Bollywood

Always together

The husband and wife were seen twinning together.

Source: Bollywood

Couple goals

The duo were dating for a long time but kept everything low-key. Now we know the success behind their relationship.

Source: Bollywood

Star-studded affair

Did you know that Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and many other top cricket players had attended their wedding?

Source: Bollywood

Sagarika's movies

The actress has also been a part of movies like Fox, Miley Naa Miley Hum, Rush, Irada. She was also a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.

Source: Bollywood

Sagarika's professional front

The actress is best known for her acting in Shah Rukh Khan's movie Chak De! India where she essayed the role of Preeti Sabharwal.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

