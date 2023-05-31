Chamkila: 10 things to know about the singer Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra film is based on

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila. Here's all you need to know about the biopic.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Imtiaz Ali's next

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on Netflix will show the life of Amar Singh Chamkila who was the rockstar of Punjab, who was shot.

Only 27

Amar Singh Chamkila was just 27 when he was gunned with his partner Amarjot Kaur.

Amar Singh Chamkila's fame

The late Punjabi singer used to write his own songs reportedly and created a household name after his first song Takue Te Takua.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh will essay Amar Singh Chamkila who was Punjab's highest record-selling artist.

About Amar Singh Chamkila- Amarjot Kaur

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur with two of their band members in 1988 were killed and the case remained unsolved.

About Amar Singh Chamkila

He was born on July 21 1960 and was pretty fond of writing poetries.

Chamkila

Reportedly the music of Chamkila has been given by AR Rahman and it is interesting to note the original Chamkia did 366 shows in 365 days.

Release

Reportedly Amar Singh Chamkila is set to release in 2024.

Amar Singh Chamkila's music

Amar Singh Chamkila wrote a lot about the habits of men in Punjab, drug addiction, extramarital affairs and many topics of taboo.

Amar Singh Chamkila's death

The late Punjabi singer and his wife were getting out of their car for a performance inMehsampur, Punjab when they were shot in daylight.

Amar Singh Chamkila's killer

Reportedly the murderers were on bikes and ran away.

Biopic

Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic will showcase his journey into music and is much awaited on Netflix.

