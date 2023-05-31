Chamkila: 10 things to know about the singer Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra film is based on

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in Chamkila. Here's all you need to know about the biopic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra on Netflix will show the life of Amar Singh Chamkila who was the rockstar of Punjab, who was shot.
Amar Singh Chamkila was just 27 when he was gunned with his partner Amarjot Kaur.
The late Punjabi singer used to write his own songs reportedly and created a household name after his first song Takue Te Takua.
Diljit Dosanjh will essay Amar Singh Chamkila who was Punjab's highest record-selling artist.
Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur with two of their band members in 1988 were killed and the case remained unsolved.
He was born on July 21 1960 and was pretty fond of writing poetries.
Reportedly the music of Chamkila has been given by AR Rahman and it is interesting to note the original Chamkia did 366 shows in 365 days.
Reportedly Amar Singh Chamkila is set to release in 2024.
Amar Singh Chamkila wrote a lot about the habits of men in Punjab, drug addiction, extramarital affairs and many topics of taboo.
The late Punjabi singer and his wife were getting out of their car for a performance inMehsampur, Punjab when they were shot in daylight.
Reportedly the murderers were on bikes and ran away.
Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic will showcase his journey into music and is much awaited on Netflix.
