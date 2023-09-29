Chand Jalne Laga and other Top 10 TV shows that get their titles from Bollywood songs

Here are the famous Bollywood songs that are now titles of popular TV shows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023
Colors new show Chand Jalne Laga starring Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann gets its title from the song starring Shah Rukh, Kajol in K3G. But its not the only song with Bollywood song as a title.
Bipasa Basu's hit song was used by director Gul Khan for the TV show starring Shruti Sharma on Colors.
The song starred Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film of the same name. It was tweaked for a TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring Anjali Tatrari.
The song starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and the is now the title of a TV show, starring Rajveer Singh and Pratibha Ratna.
The title was taken from the song from movie Baaton Baaton Mein. The song is now a title of a TV show starring Kunal Kapoor and Akanksha Singh.
Starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore from the movie Amar Prem, the mesmerising songs is now a title of Kritika Kamra and Manish Bahl's TV show.
Remember this starring Tushar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan? The TV show of the same name became quite popular, starring Shanaya Irani and Varun Sobti.
This song from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna starring Dev Anand became the title for a TV show starring Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon and Krystle Dsouza.
This song is an evergreen number with Rekha and Randhir Kapoor from Rampur Ka Laxman. The TV serial is led by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh on Star Plus.
The popular song starring Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy inspired Zee TV's show headlined by Fahmaan Khan and Megha Ray.
This is one of the popular songs from the 90s from the film Balika Vadhu and is now the title of Ram Kapoor and Shakshi Tanwar show. It also had a second season with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.
