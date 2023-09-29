Chand Jalne Laga and other Top 10 TV shows that get their titles from Bollywood songs

Here are the famous Bollywood songs that are now titles of popular TV shows.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 29, 2023

Chand Jalne Laga

Colors new show Chand Jalne Laga starring Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann gets its title from the song starring Shah Rukh, Kajol in K3G. But its not the only song with Bollywood song as a title.

Namak Ishq Ka

Bipasa Basu’s hit song was used by director Gul Khan for the TV show starring Shruti Sharma on Colors.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

The song starred Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif in the film of the same name. It was tweaked for a TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan starring Anjali Tatrari.

Qurban Hua

The song starred Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and the is now the title of a TV show, starring Rajveer Singh and Pratibha Ratna.

Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha

The title was taken from the song from movie Baaton Baaton Mein. The song is now a title of a TV show starring Kunal Kapoor and Akanksha Singh.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

Starring Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore from the movie Amar Prem, the mesmerising songs is now a title of Kritika Kamra and Manish Bahl’s TV show.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Remember this starring Tushar Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan? The TV show of the same name became quite popular, starring Shanaya Irani and Varun Sobti.

Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Bahna Hai

This song from the movie Hare Rama Hare Krishna starring Dev Anand became the title for a TV show starring Nia Sharma, Kushal Tandon and Krystle Dsouza.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

This song is an evergreen number with Rekha and Randhir Kapoor from Rampur Ka Laxman. The TV serial is led by Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh on Star Plus.

Apna Time Aayega

The popular song starring Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy inspired Zee TV’s show headlined by Fahmaan Khan and Megha Ray.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

This is one of the popular songs from the 90s from the film Balika Vadhu and is now the title of Ram Kapoor and Shakshi Tanwar show. It also had a second season with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

