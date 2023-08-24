Chandrayaan 3: Top 10 celebrity who owns land on moon

Here are top 10 celebrities from the world who own land on the moon.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Sushant Singh Rajput

He is the first Indian actor to have bought a piece of land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

Two of King Khan’s female fans from Australia gifted him a land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

TV actress and Bigg boss 16 fame Priyanka also owns a land on the moon, gifted by her fan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ankit Gupta

A fan gifted one acre land on the moon to TV actor Ankit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary together as both are shipped as a couple.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tom Cruise

Yes, the Mission Impossible star is on this list too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nicole Kidman

The Australian actress, producer and singer born in the US bought a piece of land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Travolta

The American actor and singer is also said to own land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Barbara Walters

The retired broadcast journalist, novelist and TV personality from the US is also said to own a land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

George Walker Bush

The American politician and businessman is also reported to own land on the moon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana's dream home 

 

 Find Out More