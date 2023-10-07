Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 biggest HITS of Kangana Ranaut's career

Kangana Ranaut is truly the Queen of box office. Here's proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 07, 2023
Kangana Ranaut's highest grossing film is Krrish 3. It did worldwide gross collection of Rs 374 crores as per Sacnilk.com.
The second instalment of the film was a major hit with a worldwide gross collection of Rs 258 crores approximately.
Kangana Ranaut's period drama did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 142 crores as per reports. The actress was also credited as the director of the film.
The fourth highest grossing film of Kangana Ranaut's career is Queen that did the worldwide gross collection of Rs 93.05 crores.
Sanjay Gupta's crime thriller around gangster Manya Surve made worldwide gross collection of Rs 83.7 crores.
With a worldwide gross collection of Rs 85.2 crores, the film with Ajay Devgn is one of the big hits of Kangana Ranaut.
The multi-starrer comedy drama did worldwide business of Rs 71 crores.
R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's entertaining love story did a worldwide gross collection of Rs 53.6 crores.
The dark comedy starring Kangana and Rajkummar Rao made Rs 49.5 crores worldwide.
Another multi-starrer featuring Kangana Ranaut that was a hit is Rascals. It did worldwide gross collection of Rs 49.10 crores.
Currently, Kangana Ranaut's Chandramukhi 2 is taking the box office by storm.
The film has already made Rs 34.55 crores in India. It is still running in the theatres.
