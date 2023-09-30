Chandramukhi 2 and more Top 10 movies that shed light on mental illness

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that talk about mental health.

Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangana Ranaut as a woman suffering from Dissociative Personality Disorder.

Taare Zameen Par

Taare Zameen Par is about dyslexic child's journey towards self-acceptance.

Barfi

Priyanka Chopra plays the role of a girl with autism while Ranbir Kapoor is deaf and mute boy.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa also talks about Dissociative Personality Disorder suffered by Vidya Balan’s character Avni.

Karthik Calling Karthik

A psychological thriller involving a man's struggle with schizophrenia.

Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan as Rinku suffers from schizophrenia imagining her father as her boyfriend who doesn’t exists in the world.

Tamasha

Tamasha highlights behavioral and identity issues as Ved suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder.

Hasee Toh Phasee

The film emphasizes mental health issues as Parineeti Chopra’s character suffers from anxiety disorder.

Anjana Anjani

The film portrays the emotional struggles and loneliness experienced by two individuals who meet during challenging times.

Dear Zindagi

Alia Bhatt seeks therapy to understand her emotional struggles in Dear Zindagi.

